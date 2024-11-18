US decision to allow strikes on Russia could trigger WW III

"There is no Serbian government that, while in a technical mandate and after losing the elections, would make a decision with such far-reaching consequences for Serbia as the one made by President Biden, who authorized the use of American long-range weapons against Russia, with devastating consequences for the global community. If the goal of this decision is to formally ignite World War III, it was made at the most opportune time," Aleksandar Vulin said in a statement released by his press office, TASS reported.

The deputy prime minister further pointed out that Donald Trump, in this context, quite logically asks: "Why is Biden physically and psychologically incapable of running for president, but he is able to make decisions that could bring the world to the brink of disaster?"

"The next time someone from the US or the EU comments on the state of democracy in Serbia, they should first compare it with the state of democracy in the US. The declining world, which was dominated by the policies of the American Democrats - the policies of military intervention and color revolutions - wants the entire world to perish with it," Vulin emphasized, adding that "the results of the US elections are not conclusive for American democracy."

MP/PR