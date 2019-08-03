Thailand delivers 11 Iranian convicts to Islamic Republic

“According to a prior agreement, Thailand delivered 11 of Iranian convicts, who have spent years in Thai prisons, to the Islamic Republic,” Mahmoud Abbasi said.

“Most of the extradited ones have been convicted of drug smuggling,” he added.

The Iranian official urged Iranian travelers to pay specific attention to the regulations of their destination countries.

“In some countries strict regulations are being applied about narcotics,” he warned, “In some case, people have been jailed for years just because of carrying some psychedelic tablets.”

HJ/ 4683169