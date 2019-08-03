  1. Politics
3 August 2019 - 12:50

Thailand delivers 11 Iranian convicts to Islamic Republic

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – An official from Iranian Ministry of Justice announced on Saturday that Thailand has handed over 11 of Iranian convicts to the Islamic Republic.

“According to a prior agreement, Thailand delivered 11 of Iranian convicts, who have spent years in Thai prisons, to the Islamic Republic,” Mahmoud Abbasi said.

 “Most of the extradited ones have been convicted of drug smuggling,” he added.

The Iranian official urged Iranian travelers to pay specific attention to the regulations of their destination countries.

“In some countries strict regulations are being applied about narcotics,” he warned, “In some case, people have been jailed for years just because of carrying some psychedelic tablets.”

