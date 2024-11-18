2 Basij forces martyred by terrorists in SE Iran

"This morning, two Basij forces of Saravan city were martyred by the members of terrorist groups," the Public Relations of Quds Headquarters in the South East announced in breaking news.
Further details will be released.
MNA/
TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Two Basij forces were martyred by terrorist groups in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran.
"This morning, two Basij forces of Saravan city were martyred by the members of terrorist groups," the Public Relations of Quds Headquarters in the South East announced in breaking news.
Further details will be released.
MNA/
Your Comment