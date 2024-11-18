  1. Politics
Tehran, Kabul confer on extradition of Afghan prisoners

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban's acting foreign minister, has said that the interim government of Afghanistan is committed to cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran to extradite Afghan prisoners to their country.

The Afghan caretaker foreign minister on Sunday met and held talks with Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister for International and Human Rights Affairs Askar Jalalian in Kabul.

The two sides discussed cooperation between Tehran and Kabul as well as the situation of Afghan refugees and prisoners in Iran, according to the IRNA correspondent in Kabul.

Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed gratitude towards Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades and said that the Taliban is committed to cooperation with Iran over the extradition of Afghan prisoners to their country.

The Iranian official also announced his country’s readiness to start the extradition process as well.

