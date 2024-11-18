Iraqi Resistance attacks Israeli military targets

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Monday, 18-11-2024, attacked a vital target in occupied Umm Al-Rashrash (“Eilat”) using drones,” Islamic Resistance said.

The new attack came a day after the group announced targeting three other Israeli targets in the same area.

In a statement, it reiterated that anti-regime operations are in support of the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese people who are being slaughtered en masse by the Israeli military.

Over the past months, the Resistance group also targeted several American military bases in Iraq and Syria over Washington’s support for the Israeli regime and its crimes.

The Resistance group has vowed to press ahead with its operations with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed 43,799 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 103,601 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

AMK/PressTV