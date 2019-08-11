Iran ready to boost judiciary coop. with Turkey

In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mahmoud Abbasi hailed the two countries’ efforts to level up their judiciary cooperation, underlining the need to scale the level of cooperation, especially in the exchange of convicts between the two neighbors.

He described the recently established Judiciary joint commission between Iran and Turkey as a positive step in this regard.

The joint commission is aimed at deciding over the conditions of prisoner swaps between the two countries.

Embarking on the mission, the two countries exchanged three convicts on in late July.

