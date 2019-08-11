  1. Politics
Iran ready to boost judiciary coop. with Turkey

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iranian deputy minister of the Judiciary for human rights and international affairs said Sunday that Iran is ready to develop its judiciary cooperation with Turkey in multiple aspects, including prisoner swap.

In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mahmoud Abbasi hailed the two countries’ efforts to level up their judiciary cooperation, underlining the need to scale the level of cooperation, especially in the exchange of convicts between the two neighbors.

He described the recently established Judiciary joint commission between Iran and Turkey as a positive step in this regard.

The joint commission is aimed at deciding over the conditions of prisoner swaps between the two countries.

Embarking on the mission, the two countries exchanged three convicts on in late July.

