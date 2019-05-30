Iran, Iraq swap 25 convicts in common border

He reiterated that 25 Iranian and Iraqi convicts were delivered to the concerned officials of the two countries in the shared border.

The charges of the mentioned convicts are mainly related to the drug trafficking, based on which, they should spend their imprisonment in Iranian and Iraqi prisons, he stated.

Of these 25 convicts, 20 are Iranians who have been handed to the authorities of the country while five of them are Iraqi convicts that were handed over to Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials, Abbasi emphasized.

The Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and Intl. Affairs warned those pilgrims that transit in common border of the two countries and said that considering the tough measures adopted by the two countries in the field of illegal drugs, pilgrims should be aware of consequences of their behaviors and prevent from carrying illegal drugs, otherwise, they will face prosecution within the framework of rules and regulations.

