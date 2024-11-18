12 injured, 2 killed in shooting incidents in New Orleans

Both occurred in the afternoon in the Fifth District, leaving a total of 12 gunshot wound victims, two of which have been pronounced dead as of Sunday night.

In the first incident, nine people were shot and taken to the hospital.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers assigned to a second line event -- which is a type of parade with live brass band music -- reported hearing gunfire.

The officers responded to the scene at the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue and located nine victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All nine individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

About 45 minutes later, three people were shot in a separate location close by. Upon arriving at this second scene, officers located two gunshot victims.

One died at the scene. A second person died at the hospital.

A third victim reportedly involved in this incident sought treatment at a hospital via private transportation and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and to officially identify the deceased victims. Further information related to the deceased will come from the Coroner’s Office, according to police officials.

The New Orleans Police Department immediately shut down the second line as part of its investigation, which is ongoing.

There have not been any confirmed links between the two shooting incidents, aside from their proximity and timing, as of Sunday evening.

The NOPD said its detectives are working diligently to gather information and identify those responsible for these incidents, as well as a motive.

