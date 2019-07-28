Araghchi meets Helga Schmid, representatives from China, Russia

The Iranian official held separate meetings with them, while no data has not been released about the negotiation topics yet.

The extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA kicked off a few minutes ago in Austria.

Araghchi left Tehran for Vienna early Sunday to participate in the extraordinary meeting of a joint commission on the 2015 nuclear deal – the JCPOA.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi will take part in the meeting today (July 28) to discuss the nuclear deal with the remaining parties to the historic pact.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, following the previous meeting of the JCPOA joint commission on June 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new policy of halting the implementation of some of its JCPOA commitments yielded obvious and practical results, and the European sides have requested that the new situation be discussed in a Joint Commission meeting at the level of deputies before the meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna.

In the meantime, Iran has also announced a series of new cases of non-implementation of the JCPOA commitments by the other parties in regard to the efficacy of the removal of sanctions, in a letter signed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the other JCPOA members.

As a result, the spokesman said, the JCPOA parties believe that it would be appropriate for the deputies and the political directors to discuss these issues as well before the meeting of foreign ministers.

