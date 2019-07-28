Participants at JCPOA Commission meeting fully committed to deal: Russian envoy

"The Joint Commission on #JCPOA discussed in Vienna on July 28 the current state of affairs with special emphasis on nuclear and economic aspects of #IranDeal. It is obvious that US sanctions negatively affect implementation. However all participants are fully committed to JCPOA," Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on his Twitter account after attending the meeting of JCPOA joint commission.

Representatives of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) held a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Sunday to save the Iran’s nuclear deal within the framework of quarterly meetings of JCPOA joint commission.

According to Reuters, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who was representing Iran at the talks said after the meeting that “the atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments.”

KI/PR