JCPOA commission statement stresses need for intensifying efforts to preserve pact

Helga Schmid, who led the JCPOA commission meeting today in Vienna, issued a statement at the end of the event calling for intensifying efforts to preserve Iran nuclear deal.

She said in the statement that the participants in the meeting stressed the importance of full compliance with the JCPOA.

They also emphasized that the lifting of sanctions is a necessary part of the JCPOA implementation.

The EU diplomat added the participants discussed measures to reduce the negative impacts of US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran deal.

According to her, France, England and Germany announced that INSTEX has become operational and its first transaction is in progress.

The participants also pointed to the good progress in modernizing Iran heavy water Arak reactor and it was decided that experts would examine the practical ways to export uranium and heavy water from Iran.

Schmid also said in her statement that the participants also decided to explore ways to normalize trade relations with Iran.

