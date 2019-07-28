Araghchi calls Sunday extraordinary JCPOA meeting 'constructive'

“The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments,” he told Reuters.

Araghchi met with the Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Helga Schmid and representatives from China and Russia before the extraordinary meeting of a joint commission on the 2015 nuclear deal – the JCPOA

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian deputy FM, took part in the meeting to discuss the nuclear deal with the remaining parties to the historic pact.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, following the previous meeting of the JCPOA joint commission on June 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new policy of halting the implementation of some of its JCPOA commitments yielded obvious and practical results, and the European sides have requested that the new situation be discussed in a Joint Commission meeting at the level of deputies before the meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna.

In the meantime, Iran has also announced a series of new cases of non-implementation of the JCPOA commitments by the other parties in regard to the efficacy of the removal of sanctions, in a letter signed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the other JCPOA members.

As a result, the spokesman said, the JCPOA parties believe that it would be appropriate for the deputies and the political directors to discuss these issues as well before the meeting of foreign ministers.

MNA/PR