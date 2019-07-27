Russia, China FMs call for de-escalating tensions in Persian Gulf

Wang and Lavrov made the remarks in a meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting, according to China's international radio.

China and Russia should expand bilateral cooperation on cutting-edge scientific and energy projects, the Chinese foreign minister said at the meeting. according to Russian TASS news agency.

"We need to start impelementing important agreements that had been reached by the leaders of China and Russia, to continuously boost the strategic importance of Chinese-Russian relations," Wang said. "We need to stregthen mutual trust, expand cultural-humanitarian ties, promote pragmatic cooperation, first of all in the sphere of cutting-edge technologies and energy," he added.

China and Russia should thus actively coordinate the schedule of future bilateral meetings at the high level, he noted. "In the new era, we should provide a new impetus for Chinese-Russian relations and strengthen mutual political trust," the Chinese foreign minister concluded, TASS further added.

MNA/PR