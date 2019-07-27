Italy after de-escalation of tensions, envoy says

“Our objective for sure is reducing tension because what’s happening in the Persian Gulf is the symptom of a wider crisis, where every action generates a counter-reaction with the risk of provoking further conflict,” Perrone told ADNKRONOS news agency on the sidelines of a conference attended by Italian ambassadors to other countries, which took place last week in Rome, according to Tehran Times.

Under these conditions the first thing to do is to lay the basis for mutual confidence between the parties and trigger a virtuous circle which is not there yet, he said.

A virtuous circle whereby Iran goes back to implementing the nuclear deal and in return receives the economic benefits that descend from that deal, he added.

The Italian envoy also said by nature negotiation implies a quid pro quo, adding that only negotiation “can solve the current crisis, which requires finding a formula that would permit Iran to sit at the negotiation table, which is a shared objective in the international community.”

Perrone also said INSTEX is an instrument with good potential but by itself is by no means sufficient, nor would it represent that change in paradigm that is required by Iran to normalize the situation.

MNA/TT