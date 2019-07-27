Iran treats all countries equally in upholding maritime rules

Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani received Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the latest regional developments and the expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and Oman in all fields.

Shamkhani said in the meeting that security arrangements of the Middle East region must be shaped by the regional countries themselves, stressing that foreign intervention will have no positive results but increasing the problems of the region.

With regard to the aggression on Yemen, the top Iranian security official said that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis, calling on the international community to seek a political solution based on the Yemeni people’s demands and to prevent the Saudi and UAE-lead coalition to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis there.

He also referred to the seizure of a UK-flagged tanker by Iranian security forces and the followed Western countries’ propaganda against Iran, stressing all countries need to uphold international maritime rules.

Shamkhani added that Iran upholds the international maritime regulations equally in relation to all counties without any discrimination.

The SNSC secretary further pointed out that Iran’s seizure of the UK oil tanker was completely legal and was done for maintaining maritime security, contrary to UK’s hijacking of an Iranian supertanker in Gibraltar.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, stressed the need for using past experiences to prevent the tensions in the region from escalating and avoiding actions that can result in instability and insecurity in the region. He also called for putting an end to applying military tools for settling political disputes.

Bin Alawi added that all countries must uphold security regulations particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. He also called for refraining from doing actions that can create a crisis and extend it or actions that impose unnecessary cost on country's trade and its trade with others.

KI/4677628