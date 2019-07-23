Iran ends British Empire on the seas

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, the head of Iran's Passive Defense, said on Tuesday that on the political level, the US is trying to send Iran to the corner of the ring by their withdrawal form the JCPOA and giving role to Europe but the enemy has been inactive by Iran’s deliberate policy and step-by-step reduction of JCPOA commitments.

Expressing that at the military level, the Americans were also surprised by Iran's initiative, he mentioned that they have been trying to force Iran to negotiate with them under fear of a war against Iran and some military movements in the region, such as dispatching aircraft carriers, adding that all their equations have been collapsed and They had to retreat by Iran's surprising action by downing a US drone at high altitudes with a home-grown weapon.

Referring to UK’s illegal measure to seize Iranian tanker in Gibraltar Strait and Iran’s legal seizure of the British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, General Jalali mentioned that the retaliatory and powerful action of Iran was the end to the British Empire on the seas.

The UK-flagged Stena Impero was captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on July 19 for violating international maritime laws when crossing the high-traffic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian officials say the vessel had switched off its GPS locator, in contravention of international regulations, and was sailing into the strategic waterway in a wrong traffic pattern.

