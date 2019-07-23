CENTCOM makes new claim on bringing down 2nd Iranian drone last week

A US Navy ship may have brought down a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, General Kenneth McKenzie told CBS News in an interview, according to Reuters.

This new claim is while Iran has strongly rejected the US claim that one of its drone had been shot down by the US Navy warship Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz last week. The United States officials have not provided any video footage that proves their claim while Iran has released a video footage taken by its drones observing the movements of the same US warship.

But, Iran in June shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile. Iran said the drone was in its airspace.

Today, the Commander of the Navy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, said that all the movements of the US Navy is observed by the IRGC Navy, which is in charge of the security of territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. He said that his forces have full sovereignty over country’s seas and waters, stressing that Iran will not allow any aggression on its sovereignty.

