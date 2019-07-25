Downing of US drone, seizure of UK oil tanker clear manifestation of Iran’s sovereignty

Turning to the showcasing sovereignty and perseverance of Islamic Iran in downing of US intruding drone as well as seizure of UK-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “the day when US spy drone intruding Iranian airspace was downed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), more than 20 million internet users with their messages voiced their full-fledged support for this move, the issue of which had a sense of pride and dignity for IRGC.”

Speaking in a local ceremony, official in charge of Public Relations Dept. of IRGC referred to the significant and leading role of media in the contemporary world of today and added, “with the development and expansion of media outlets in the world as well as promotion of their level and complexities, media literacy is of paramount importance in analyzing the vast range of information received from various sources.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general stated, “brandishing IRGC as a terrorist group by the US president showed the climax of desperateness and weaknesses of the United States towards this anti-terrorism organization. Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the noble nation of Islamic Iran threw their weights behind IRGC and its drastic measures taken against aggressors and bullying powers, the issue of which showed the extreme popularity of IRGC among all walks of life in the country.”

MA/IRN83410282