Nematzadeh defeated South Korea’s Kim Gahyeon 24-4 in the women’s under-51kg final on Wednesday to grab the gold medal.

Another Iranian athlete, Mohammad Mahdi Taherkhani, grabbed a bronze in the men’s over-65kg final, standing behind Juan Carlos Martinez Ayala from Mexico who won the gold, and Russia’s Ivan Skudrit who won the silver medal.

A total of 550 athletes, aged from 12 to 14, from 64 countries are competing at the Universal Sports Palace in Tashkent.

