Iran cadet Greco-Roman wrestlers win world title for 4th time

At the end of 2019 cadet World Championships today in Sofia, Bulgaria, the Iranian Teenage Greco-Roman wrestlers became champions after collecting 4 gold medals.

Amirreza Dehbozorgi (48kg) Saeed Esmaili (51kg), Reza Saki (71kg) and Shahrokh Mikaili (110kg) were the four Greco-Roman wrestlers who won four gold medals for Iran.

Iran won the world championships with 148 points, followed by Azerbaijani and Russian teams in the second and third places with 123 and 99 points, respectively.

KI/4684799