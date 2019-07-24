Iran to host 2 contests at Intl. Army Games 2019

Brigadier General Kamal Peyambari, head of the Physical Education Office at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said in a press conference on Wednesday that a number of Iranian teams will be taking part at Russia’s International Army Games, slated for 3 to 17 August.

This year, the International Army Games will hold its fifth edition in ten countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan. The annual competitions are aimed to define the strongest military specialists from Russia and foreign countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants expected, according to the event’s website.

Brigadier General Kamal Peyambari said at the press conference today that Iran will be hosting two contests of the competitions, namely the ‘Depth’ contest on Kish Island and ‘Road Patrol’ contest hosted by the police force of Parand city.

"We will take part with 13 teams of 308 specialists in 13 different contests, and send 'observers' to 12 contests of the Army Games this year," he added.

‘Depth’ contest, according to the event's website, includes 7 stages such as water obstacle course; rescue on water; flange; welding; rendering first aid to the drowned; maintaining the life of the emergency vessel; and close space entry.

The ‘Road Patrol’ competitions include: Extreme driving with the execution of receptions contravariant training on the car; engineering by car on the established route; regulation of traffic with a baton regulator and hands; measurement of the total backlash car control; wheel replacement; extreme parallel car parking; and military-technical relay race (team race).

Last year, the Iranian teams gained one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in various contests and stood at the fifth place after Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

