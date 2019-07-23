Japan not considering sending SDF for US-proposed maritime coalition: Japanese official

Asked if there was a change in the position previously stated by Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it was "as Minister Iwaya said."

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that before making a decision on joining the United States, Japan wants to fulfill what it sees as a unique role it has to play in reducing tension, adding that he had not yet decided on how to respond to an expected US request to send its navy to join a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen.

