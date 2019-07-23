  1. Politics
Japan not considering sending SDF for US-proposed maritime coalition: Japanese official

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that there was no change in the country's stance that it was not considering sending its Self-Defense Forces for a US-proposed maritime coalition in the Middle East.

Asked if there was a change in the position previously stated by Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it was "as Minister Iwaya said."

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that before making a decision on joining the United States, Japan wants to fulfill what it sees as a unique role it has to play in reducing tension, adding that he had not yet decided on how to respond to an expected US request to send its navy to join a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen.

