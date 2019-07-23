Iran protector of region, Persian Gulf’s security

He made the remarks on Tues. morning in Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran.

Jahangiri noted that one of the main factors of Iranian people’s success is that they have always protected their dignity, adding that they are logical people and have relied on dialogue and logic in solving serious crises rather than resorting to force.

The strategies that Iran is proposing for administrating of the world is also based on dialogue and logic, Iranian Vice President said, adding that the most complex nodes and crises in the world can be resolved through dialogue, and It is a false idea to imagine that the one who has more power, has stronger logic.

He mentioned that negotiation and agreement of six powerful countries with Iran means that Iran has been able to prove its logic and argument at the negotiation table.

Referring to recent tensions in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East, he said that the recent events indicate that it is possible to engage with Iran and resolve issues by logic, dialogue, argument and literacy, stressing that they will surely be losers and the region will be damaged if they act in another way.

Expressing that Iran has always been protecting the Persian Gulf and the region’s security, he highlighted that forming a coalition is not necessary to protect the security of the region and those who are seeking a coalition have not achieved any thing except to foster insecurity.

Iranian VP said that the security of the region can be provided by Iran with the help of the regional countries, adding that the only way to ensure the security of the region is to engage in negotiation and logical dialogue with Iran without any pressure.

