Resistance, only way to make enemies feel regret: Larijani

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the visiting Hamas delegation led by Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of the movement.

"Islamic Republic of Iran's policy has always been supporting the oppressed Palestinians, and it follows the issue of Palestine with great sensitivity," Larijani stressed.

Denouncing overt relations of some Islamic countries with the Israeli regime, he added as these states have failed in their other regional projects, such as in Syria and Iraq, they will also fail in Palestine “because the current capacity of Palestinian groups and Hezbollah cannot be compared to those in past.”

He went on to describe the so-called 'Deal of Century' as a pre-failed project, noting no country except several reactionary Arab states took the issue seriously.

For his part, Saleh al-Arouri said that the region is experiencing a sensitive and hard situation and highlighted the need to promote convergence and prevent the influence of the US and Israel.

He said that the US-proposed deal is aimed at solving the issue of Palestine in favor of Israelis, stressing, “We will resist the US project of 'Deal of Century' by forging unity among the Palestinian groups.”

MNA/4674798