Sailors ‘safe and sound’ aboard UK tanker seized by Iran: Russian embassy

"The crew members are safe and sound. There is no threat to their lives", Andrei Ganenko said, according to Sputnik.

Ganenko said the embassy had contacted the top Iranian diplomat in the city who assured the Russian diplomatic mission that the crew were allowed to move around the ship.

"He said the entire crew remained on the deck while an investigation continued into the ship. The sailors' movement around the ship has not been restricted", the Russian diplomat added.

The UK-flagged Stena Impero was captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on July 19 for violating international maritime laws when crossing the high-traffic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian officials say the vessel had switched off its GPS locator, in contravention of international regulations, and was sailing into the strategic waterway in a wrong traffic pattern.

The Stena Impero has a crew of 23, including 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

