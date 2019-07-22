'Long time passed since time clocks were set to UK time in PG'

Reacting to the UK’s letter to the head of the UN Security Council as per the seizure of the British oil tanker Stena Impero by IRGC, in which UK local time was mentioned instead of the time in PG, the FM adviser noted that “though old habits die hard, the British need to bear in mind that in the Persian Gulf it’s been a long time since the clocks were set to UK time."

Saberi, in his tweet, also published a picture of the UK letter sent to the Security Council:

The UK-flagged Stena Impero was captured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on July 19 for violating international maritime laws when crossing the high-traffic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian officials say the vessel had switched off its GPS locator, in contravention of international regulations, and was sailing into the strategic waterway in a wrong traffic pattern.

The Stena Impero has a crew of 23, including 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

