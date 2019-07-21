Zarif calls on UK to be prudent to thwart US ploy

“Make no mistake: Having failed to lure Donald Trump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his B_Team, John Bolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Zarif wrote.

“Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys,” he underlined.

The Iranian minister was referring to the detention of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which had violated international regulations, and even it was a threat to the environment in the event of a collision with other vessels in the region with its transponder switched off.

Iranian ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, has also called on the UK government to contain those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK over the tanker incident.

His tweet was also in reaction to certain speculations that the UK was reportedly considering imposing sanctions on Iran in response to the tanker seizure.

“This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region,” said Baeidinjad, adding, “Iran however is firm and ready for different scenarios.”

Meanwhile, during a phone conversation between Iranian and British foreign ministers on Saturday, Iran’s Zarif reiterated that unlike the UK’s unlawful seizure of the vessel carrying Iran’s oil, the Islamic Republic’s move was carried out upon the request of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran given the vessel’s violation of regulations.

Zarif noted that the case must be pursued through judicial and legal channels.

Zarif and Hunt also highlighted the importance of finding lawful solutions and avoiding heightened tensions.

