7 July 2019 - 13:26

Police seize 327kg of opium in Yazd

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The police forces of Yazd province of Iran have seized 327kg of illegal drugs in Yazd, central province of Iran.

Police Chief of Yazd province General Ali Afkhami said on Sun. that the police forces traced the haul of opium consignment in Yazd province, which was destined for Tehran.

Two smugglers have been arrested in addition to confiscating 327kg of opium during two separate operations, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

