300 tons of illicit drugs seized in 4 months

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari broke the news on Monday, saying that during this year's operations, close to 450 drug-trafficking gangs and networks have been dismantled, thanks to the ramped-up efforts in boosting the capabilities of the anti-narcotics forces.

He added that the Islamic Republic's anti-narcotic forces have geared up efforts to block the path of the illegal drugs, the majority of which enter the country from the western neighbors and are destined to the European countries.

To do so, he added, multiple training sessions have been held for anti-narcotics police in cooperation with international bodies.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to drug kingpins in Europe.

Iran has spent more than USD 700 million to seal the borders and prevent the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past 34 years.

MNA/4670074