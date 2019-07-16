China says JCPOA is 'irreplaceable' and sole way to resolve concerns

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that “the complete and effective implementation of the agreement is the only viable and effective way to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.”

According to Washington Post, he said that Iran’s commitment to the agreement should be dealt with by the joint commission that oversees it.

Geng also blamed the United States for causing the current tensions — last year, the Trump administration pulled out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

The spokesman said the US should stop exerting pressure on Iran and create the conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue.

