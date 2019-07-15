China urges US to stop wrong moves on Iran nuclear issue

According to Xinhua, in reaction to yesterday’s joint statement by the UK, Germany and France in which they had expressed their concern over the probability of JCPOA collapse, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the tension surrounding the Iran nuclear issue had continued to escalate recently, and that China was highly concerned over the current situation, maintained close communication with related parties and committed itself to helping ease the tensions.

China has always believed the complete and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions was the only effective way to resolve the Iran nuclear issue and ease tensions, he said.

Geng called on related parties to remain calm and restrained, adhere to resolving the issues through dialogue under the framework of the JCPOA, assume their responsibilities and ensure a balance of rights and obligations of the JCPOA.

He called on the United States to stop its wrong moves on the Iran nuclear issue, respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, not to hinder the implementation of the JCPOA and work for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue.

When answering a question on Britain intercepting an Iranian tanker on the grounds that it was suspected to deliver oil to Syria, Geng said China always advocated that a country should adhere to basic norms of international laws in its relations with other countries.

"It is hoped that all parties concerned take practical measures to avoid escalating the situation, and jointly safeguard the security of the global energy supply," Geng said.

In response to the three major European countries' statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran expects the European signatories to the JCPOA to take practical, effective and responsible steps to implement the deal.

