US, Israel trying to re-securitize Iran: FM spox

“One of the most important achievements of the JCPOA was defeating the securitization project of Iran after nearly 40 years,” wrote Foreign Minister Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Sunday.

He went on to add that “the American and Israeli regimes, by claiming that Iran has pulled one over the world with the JCPOA, are now trying to destroy the agreement and bringing back the same [securitization] project.”

He then voiced surprise over the fact that ‘certain’ entities were backing the project.

The Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries -- the United States, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany -- in Vienna in 2015. However, the US, under Donald Trump's administration, left the deal last May, claiming that the agreement was the "worst deal ever'. Since the US' withdrawal, the country has been pushing forward with its 'maximum pressure' policy against Iran by re-imposing sanctions and threatening other countries against doing business with Iran.

In retaliation, Iran has suspended the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, urging the remaining sides to the agreement to live up to their commitments.

MS