Iran not to accept words without action: senior MP

“Europeans have shown that they don’t want to pay for saving the agreement. They just make beautiful remarks while words without action are not acceptable for Iran,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

One year after US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and introducing sanctions against Iran, Tehran announced that it is reducing its commitments to the deal to create a balance in the agreement. Iranian officials say that reducing commitments is legal and done according to paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal. Iran says this process of reduction will continue every 60 days as long as other parties to the deal can safeguard Iran’s economic interests from damages of US illegal sanctions.

“Four years ago, we hadn’t any limitation [on the nuclear program], and if other parties to the JCPOA don’t abide by their commitments, we will certainly return to conditions prior to the deal,” added the MP.

Western countries’ ‘political play’ is unacceptable, Boroujerdi highlighted, noting that the JCPOA is a bilateral agreement, and Europeans should know that if they don’t honor their commitments, Iran will ‘decisively’ reduce its commitments under the deal.

