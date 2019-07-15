Over 150 titles from 44 countries to vie at Iran's children filmfest.

Speaking to reporters in the historical city of Isfahan, Tabesh said the festival this year will pay due attention to the historical and cultural Street of Chahar Baq.

"For Isfahan to be introduced as a creative city, it should continue its activities for children and the youth," Tabesh added.

"This year's festival's approach is to pay special attention to the historical and cultural Street of Chahar Bagh. Even the journalists would be stationed in this historical area. Most of the festival's events, such as the Q&A sessions, will be held in the area," he said.

Tabesh said that 158 feature and short films, short animations, web series and special shows from Iran and 44 other countries will be displayed in the festival.

Thanks to the capacity of 11 halls and 2,400 seats, he said a 20-percent-increase of audience is expected this year.

Addressing the same gathering, the Festival Executive Manager Iman Hojjati said that this international festival could play a key role for luring more tourists in this historical city.

He said Isfahan is a member of the Creative Cities Network in UNESCO and a child-friendly city, adding that it is also expected that this city could play an effective role in the future of the economy with the help of creative industries, such as filmmaking.

"In the previous year festival, for the first time, nearly 9,000 children from low-income areas were registered to attend the festival through cultural corporations. They watched the festival's films. Also for the first time, 30 NGO's also collaborated directly in the festival," Hojati added.

The Festival Executive Manager Masoud Ahmadian, also for his part, said that the festival is one of the few highly specialized festivals across the world.



Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

