32 designers to design portrait of Iranian cinema researcher Zaven Ghokasian

Secretary of Zaven Ghokasian Prize in the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, Siavash Golshiri, said "Night of Zaven" will be held about a week before the festival inauguration in the open area of Museum of Contemporary Arts in Isfahan.

He added Ghokasian will be commemorated on this night and a video clip will be streamed about him.

He said Ghokasian is among those who have made a great contribution to the art of Isfahan and is a memorable character in the cinema, adding that the ceremony of "Zaven Award" aims to commemorate him in the Iranian cinema.

Commenting on the Zaven Award, he added that a panel of jury would decide about the reward on the basis of technical and qualitative issues.

Born in Isfahan in 1950, Ghokasian graduated from the University of Isfahan in chemistry. His mother's passion led him to become interested in cinema. He was part of the jury in a number of film festivals in Iran, Austria and Armenia.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

MS/PR