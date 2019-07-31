Children filmfest. to sign trilateral MoU with Russia, Korea

Director of 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, Alireza Tabesh, briefed the latest decisions made for holding a specialized market on the sideline of the event.

He said that the festival staff have collected more than 200 Iranian films targeted for young audience with English subtitles along with promotional materials such as teasers, posters, and technical information.

Tabesh added guests from different countries can choose their favorite works by searching and watching them in Isfahan province, where the festival will be held.

"To this end, we have invited film buyers, especially regional ones, to visit this section of the festival. These works come with English subtitles and enjoy international supply standards. I hope this will be a first step towards bringing Iranian cinema and foreign cinema to foreign audiences and connecting this festival with foreign buyers," he added.

"We have deliberately presented the children and the youth cinema for the past ten years in the festival's video library, from famous directors such as late Abbas Kiarostami and Majid Majidi, etc. who are iconic names in Iranian cinema," he added.

"This edition of festival is trying to create a variety of new and innovative programs in line with serving the new generation of audience in Iran. It aims to present a post-digital lifestyle, with a variety of up-and-coming internet and digital entertainment and access to a wide variety of visual and entertainment products," Tabesh said.

The analytical panel for the joint production of children's film will be held with representatives from six countries, he added.

He said that seven lectures and workshops on film critics for children, exploring contemporary Iranian child cinema, modern-day virtual reality cinema, short animation, ways to present children's film in global markets, children's literacy and children's cinema narrative components will be held on the sidelined of this international cinematic event.

"Due to historical situation of Isfahan, we have invited guests from the institutions and companies of the seven sister cities of Isfahan,” he said.

"We also have a section titled Special Performance, which is being held in collaboration with French Anci Festivals, Tatarstan (Russia), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Copenhagen (Denmark). At the same time, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being signed with the Eurasian Film Festival Association with Russia and South Korea to support joint production of children and the youth films for the next two years. This trilateral memorandum is the result of months of negotiations with our colleagues, which will hopefully be signed during the festival period," Tabesh said.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

MS/PR