Intl. children filmfest. names selection board for Iranian Cinema

Javad Hatami, Hossein Sheikhol Eslam, Nadereh Torkmani, Soheil Movafaq, Hamed Jafari are slated to select the films lining up at the festival’s Iranian cinema section.

As per the festival’s rules and regulations, Iranian Cinema Selection Board's members are slated to select at least seven films which have not been produced before 2018.

Hatami is a psychologist and a faculty member of the University of Tehran, a member of the Children's Film Policymaking Council and the current member of the Children's Council of Farabi Cinema Foundation. He was also a jury and selection board member of several editions of International Film Festival for Children and Youth, author and researcher in the field of child and the adolescent programming and member of Children Group Management in IRIB.

Sheikhol Eslami is writer, critic and entrepreneur. He has received his Master degree in Western Philosophy studies. He is member and founder of Children's Council of Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) and Managing Director of Center for Innovation and Accelerating Iranian Cinema affiliated to FCF. So far, he has written several specialized articles about children and the adolescent's literature in several magazines.

Torkamani has received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Production. He is an author, director, producer, a member of the founding board and board of directors of the Center for the Development of Children and Adolescent Cinema. He also has won several awards for making films for children and the youth from the International Film Festival for Children and the Young.

Movafaq is a producer, director and actor. His first "Chocolate" in the child's genre was nominated for Best Film and Best Actor in the International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan. His latest work, "Pastarioni" also managed to snatch several awards in previous edition of the festival.

Jafari is producer of children's cinema and has so far won several awards from different film festivals. He is the managing director and producer of Art Pouya Group. He was also a jury members several film festivals in Iran.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

MS/PR