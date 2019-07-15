‘Box Man’ goes to London Life-Off Film Festival

The Iranian short film ‘Box Man’, written and directed by Manouchehr Teymourzadeh, has made it into the lineup of the 9th London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK.

The film narrates the story of a middle-aged reporter who is making a film about a teenager who lives inside a box and refuses to come out despite his mother’s pleas. Meanwhile, the reporter gets closer to the world of the teenager and becomes enraptured by his life inside a box.

London Lift-Off Film Festival is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers all across the world, and its awarding ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, US.

