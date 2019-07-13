UNICEF to give Special Award for Best Iranian Film at children's filmfest.

As per an agreement inked between Iran Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the United Nations Children's Fund, originally known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund's (UNICEF) office in Iran, this global organization will participate in 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth.

In a meeting attended by Alireza Tabesh, director of the festival, UNICEF National Ambassador in Iran Mahtab Keramati and UNICEF Iran's Media Officer Bahareh Yeganehfar the issue for mutual cooperation was reviewed.

Following the formation of UNICEF's independent jury board in collaboration with Keramati all of the feature-length, medium-length and short films of Iran will be reviewed for UNICEF's special prize.

Commenting on the festival's new approaches, Tabesh underlined that the cooperation with UNICEF can contribute to the development of the event's goals, including the creation of a cultural-economic chain and modernization of the child and adolescent entertainment industry, which is featured as web series in this edition of the festival.

Tabesh said the festival and UNICEF cooperation could be continued throughout the year.

Considering the importance of the fate of child labor, he said "This year's a program has been dedicated to this issue aimed at paving the way for them to watch the festival's films."

the festival International Manager Raed Faridzadeh briefed about different sections of the festival including the joint production panel, video library, invitation of international buyers, jury members from different countries and international jury board in two sections of feature-length and short live films as well as the animation, holding meetings attended by the specialized cinema professionals in Iran and the world and film production with VR technology films.

UNICEF's criteria for choosing the best films are as follows:

-A special look to the children and the youth's issues and challenges

-Realism and credibility

-Creativity and innovation in script and performance

-Coherence and unity of the film

-Not using children as commercial tool

-Free from pessimistic and sympathetic look at the child's character

-Free of violent scenes for the child's audience

-Take a special look at vulnerable children

-Ethical considerations in the characterization of a child and the youth

-Using the children and the youth in a movie with an active and dynamic character

-Observe technical principles (music + light + image + sound + editing)

-Free from political orientation

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.



MS/PR