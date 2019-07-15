‘Dirty Job’ goes to Jagran Filmfest. in India

The movie, which is currently on screen in Iran, will take part at the 10th edition of Jagran Film Festival in India, slated for 18-21 July 2019.

‘Dirty Job’ is the story of an unemployment law student, Farhad, whose past comes back to haunt him after he immigrates to the US.

The Indian festival will also screen another Iranian film, ‘Simin’ directed by Morteza Atash-Zamzam, which investigates the reasons behind the drying up of Zayanderood, the largest river of the Iranian Plateau in central Iran, and its impacts on the life of people, particularly the farmers.

