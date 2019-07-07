Iran's children filmfest. calls for entries to select young journalists

According to the festival's news headquarters, the festival has prepared special programs for the youth in this international prestigious cinematic event.

This program is aimed at identifying the talented youth, utilizing the creativity of children and adolescents for organizing the festival and fostering the cultural and artistic roots of children and the youth.

The interested young teens (14-16 years old) should refer to www.imna.ir to register their names in this program from 6-10 July, 2019.

The applicants will be selected after taking a test and conducting an interview.

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on August 19-26, 2019 in the national and international sections.

MS/PR