Iranian, Syrian labor ministers ink MoU for broadening bilateral coop.

The cooperation agreement was inked between Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima Qadiri within the framework of a five-year cooperation in the field of training technical and vocational trainers, dispatching workforce and boosting bilateral cooperation and collaboration in relevant field.

In this meeting, Iranian Labor Minister Shariatmadari pointed to the current situation of Syria which has come out of war and said, “Iran is ready to take part in Syria’s reconstruction.”

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to transfer technical knowhow and expertise to Syria, he added.

For her part, Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima Qadiri seixed this opportunity to express his thanks to the Iranian government and nation that stood by Syrian nation in the course of resistance and added, “we expect Iranian government to help Syria accelerate reconstruction activities.”

"Many lost their lives and [the war] impacted our economic and social life. We would be definitely glad to have you beside Syria given your significant expertise," she added, urging Iran to instruct and educate professional manpower in Syria.

