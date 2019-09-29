Iran, Afghanistan mull over investment opportunities in construction industry

Representatives of National Union of Afghanistan Construction Companies submitted a report on the situation of construction industry in Afghanistan and termed optimal use of Iran’s technical knowhow and knowledge in Afghanistan as ‘essential’.

For his part, Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives for Logistics, Planning and Research Affairs Ali Moti’ Jahani expounded on the status of Construction Industry Exhibition in Iran and added, “in the 19th edition of International Construction Industry Exhibition, a number of 25 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked between Iran-Afghanistan business delegations and a great number of Afghan traders and merchants visited the exhibition.”

Construction industry in recent years has had a significant growth, so that Afghanistan can take advantage of developments made in Iran’s technical-engineering services optimally, he said, adding, “this important issue will be of paramount importance in the field of exports of this industry to bilateral markets.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need for organizing civil and construction exhibitions and admitting trade-business delegations between the two countries.

He pointed to the lingual and border commonalities between the two countries and stated, “the two countries can benefit this advantage and plan widespread economic and export activity.”

In this bilateral meeting, provision of requirements in the construction industry was put atop agenda between representatives of the two countries.

