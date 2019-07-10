Syrian amb. says Iran-Syria coop. necessary to fight US economic war

In a meeting with senior Iranian parliamentary official, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday, Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud said that the ongoing developments in the region is in the benefit of Iran, Syria and the Resistance while appreciating the comprehensive efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to establish stability and security in its country and region.

Referring to brutal US sanction against Syria, he mentioned that Iran's position on US sanctions has shown its stability and authority.

It is necessary to increase bilateral cooperation and create new ways of economic cooperation between the two countries to fight against the existing economic war, he added.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said that Iran will continue to support Syria to reach peace, security and stability, adding that the gathering of terrorist groups in a small part of Syria and the support of the US and the Zionist regime is an unconstructive measure in conflict with regional security.

