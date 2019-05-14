  1. Iran
Labor ministry in support of passing citizenship to children with foreign fathers

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a letter to Iranian Parliament members, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mohammad Shariatmadari announced the supports of his ministry for granting citizenship to children with foreign fathers, calling it a big step in eliminating discrimination in society.

“Ratification of the citizenship bill is in full accord with our religion and preserves the rights of Iranian women whose children have no identity in society,” Shariatmadari wrote.

On Monday, Lawmakers passed the general outlines of a bill which allows the government to grant Iranian citizenship to children born to foreign fathers and Iranian mothers.

The bill was approved in Sunday's open session of the Parliament by 188 votes in favor, 20 votes against, and 3 abstentions out of 226 MPs in attendance.

If details of the bill are ratified in next sessions of the Parliament, these children can themselves apply for citizenship at the age of 18, and before that, the application should be submitted by their mother.

Iranian foreign ministry has also voiced support for the bill.

Your Comment


