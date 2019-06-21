Iranian labor min., Malaysian human resources min. meet in Geneva

Voicing Iran’s readiness for implementing a joint MoU signed in 2017, Shariatmadari announced his country’s keen interest in expanding ties in various sectors including job creation, health and employment with Malaysia.

Inviting the Iranian minister to Malaysia, the Malaysian minister, for his turn, said his country is ready to exchange workforce with Iran, as well.

Started on June 10, the 11-day-International Labor Conference wrapped up on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The representatives of governments, workers and employers from 187 member states of the International Labor Organization (ILO), including more than 50 presidents, attended the conference, which discussed a number of issues on the future of labor and reports on implementing international labor agreements and the cooperation in domain of supporting goals of sustainable development.

HJ/FNA13980331000176