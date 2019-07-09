Iraqi Kurdish business official says Iran has grown immune against sanctions

Wasfi Khalil Esmaeil, a member of Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce In Iraqi Kurdistan told IRNA that Iran’s power on the international stage and its place in the global trade is a reality that cannot be denied by any country including the United States.

He referred to Iran’s protectionist economic policies, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has focused on domestic production and has capable domestic producers.

The Kurdish official added that Iran supports its private sector companies unlike other countries in the region that are not doing well in terms of having a powerful private sector.

He further said that Iran’s economy is not dependent on the outside world.

Wasfi Khalil Esmaeil also touched upon the issue of US sanctions on Iran, saying that given Iran’s capabilities, it has grown immune against the sanctions and cannot be sanctioned.

He went on to add that Iraq needs Iranian products, while noting that and the government in Iran provides good support for its farmers and manufacturers, who have in turn provided food security to the country.

