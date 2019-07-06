  1. Economy
6 July 2019 - 16:09

Iraq keen to use Iranian electrical knowhow, technology

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Officials of Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) especially Sulaymaniyah province voiced their readiness to take advantage of Iran’s high technical knowhow and knowledge in the field of electrical parts and equipment.

Managing Director of Iran’s Kordestan Regional Power Company Lahounian made the announced on Saturday in an expert-level meeting held with the director general of Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah Electricity Company and added, “Iraqi side is fully aware of high quality of Iranian electrical parts and equipment and intends to import these products into the country from Iraq.”

Quality of Iran’s electrical parts and equipment is unique of its kind in the region, he said, adding, “electrical authorities of Iraqi’s Sulaymaniyah province have come to this conclusion that quality of Iranian goods observe requirements of international criteria and standards.”

In the first phase, 200 megawatt electricity will be exported to Iraqi’s KRG and Sulaymaniyah, expandable to 900 megawatts in future, Lahounian highlighted.

He pointed to the development of power industry ties between Kordestan Regional Power Company and Iraqi’s KRG in the field of taking advantage of high capacities and potentials of the two parties and added, “planning is underway to lead activities of power industry towards economizing, reducing costs and engineering fields.”

