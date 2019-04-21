Urmia-Erbil direct flights to be established in near future

Director General of the West Azerbaijan Province Kamal Parhizkar told Fars News Agency (FNA) on Saturday that the first direct flight from Urmia, the provincial capital of the West Azerbaijan, will be carried out at the earliest.

Parhizkar talked about efforts underway to increase the number of flights from Urmia airport, saying that direct flights to Azerbaijan Republic from the main airport in West Azerbaijan Province, namely Urmia airport, has been postponed due to the recent sharp increase in flight ticket prices as a result of the depreciation of Iranian local currency the Rial against the US dollar.

He, meanwhile, said that after the holy month of Ramadan, the efforts will resume to establish direct flights to Azerbaijan Republic as well.

The Iranian official said that the Urmia-Erbil direct flights are the first priority for Iran since a large number of passengers travel between the western Iranian province and the KRG capital.

“Therefore, we will start carrying out the first direct flight at the earliest to serve the passengers,” he added.

