Iranian envoy, KSDP leader hold talks in Sulaymaniyah

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy congratulated the anniversary of founding the KSDP and expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance the trade ties between the two sides in various economic sectors.

Referring to the longstanding ties between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region, especially with the province’s of Sulaymaniyah and Halacha, Shoushtari stressed the need to boost the cooperation between their private sectors, especially those active in the fields of agriculture and industrial manufacture.

